Teacher transforms hair into Christmas tree for costume contest

Libbi Duncan impressed her students – and colleagues – with an outrageous gravity-defying Christmas look for her school’s “best Christmas costume” competition.

The 31-year-old teacher said on Reddit that she “spent an hour” turning her hair into a Christmas tree for the costume contest.

“Merry Christmas! I spent an hour this morning turning my hair into a Christmas tree for a costume contest at work. I have no shame,” she captioned a photo of her new hair-do and merry outfit.

QUEEN'S COUSIN APOLOGIZES FOR 'OFFENSIVE' JEWELRY

Hairy Christmas! 🎄😂❤️ A post shared by Libbi Duncan (@authorlibbiduncan) on Dec 21, 2017 at 6:56am PST

Duncan completed her holiday look with a red sweater, accented with a gold bow to make it look like a present, paired with snowflake and gingerbread men-printed pants.

Once Duncan, who also is an Army veteran and novelist, posted the selfie on the social media site, her creative look started gaining traction with nearly 88,000 upvotes and more than 1,700 comments.

On her notoriety, Duncan said, “The response was overwhelmingly positive. … My faith in humanity has been restored. Even random internet strangers are mostly kind, good-hearted souls.”

Dressing up in themed-outfits isn’t new to Duncan, though. The teacher also dabbles in cosplay – where people dress up like specific characters from video games or other media – and has gone to “book signings and conventions dressed as Wonder Woman, Black Widow, Lara Croft (Tomb Raiser), Princess Leia and Bulma (Dragon Ball Z),” she said in an email to Yahoo Lifestyle.

Duncan finds her passion for creativity is fueled by an unusual source.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“I struggle with chronic illness due to a genetic disorder called Marfan syndrome, so creative outlets like writing, painting, cooking, cosplay, and DIY projects help me stay distracted and optimistic. I hope that my endeavors will inspire my students and others to follow their dreams and stay positive no matter what life throws at them.”

Unsurprisingly, the inspiring teacher won the competition at her school. She celebrated by posting another selfie, but with her prize – a hand-carved pen.

“I won the costume contest and a fancy new pen! It ended up being a hand-carved ballpoint pen, not a fountain pen… but I still love it! Merry Christmas Reddit!” she captioned the photo of her award.