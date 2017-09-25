Best boots for fall, all under $100

Combat

A post shared by ALEXANDER WANG (@alexanderwangny) on Jul 14, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

Worn by everyone from bikers to street-style stars, combat boots are classically cool (much like their cousin, the leather jacket). Worn with jeans and a tee, they provide a solid, almost neutral base to a casual outfit; or when paired with a floral dress, combat boots add a bit of much-needed edge. Look for a ones with chunky, all-weather treads that hit just above the ankle, like those by Alexander Wang, above.

Try: G by Guess Peeder Boots, $79; at Macys

Velvet

A post shared by Jamie (Pearl) de Leon (@thegirlypearly) on Sep 22, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

One of the most luxe trends of the season, velvet, has a way of making any ensemble just a touch more glam. The sumptuous, soft fabric may not be the most practical (keep them out of the rain), but for sunny, dry days, a velvet boot shows some serious style savvy.

Try: Office Arch Enemy Velvet Ankle Boots, $71; at Selfridges

Embellished

A post shared by Sandra Màs (@imtheleo) on Mar 24, 2017 at 11:34pm PDT

If there’s any trend we’ve been excited to try since seeing the Fall 2017 shows, it’s the embellished-footwear trend, which popped up on every runway from Chanel to Isabel Marant. Grab a pair of booties with allover embellishment (such as those by Saint Laurent, above), or, for a slightly more subtle take on the trend, with just a hint of eye-catching sparkle.

Try: Urazza Pull-On Booties, $99; at Nine West

Red

A post shared by Fendi (@fendi) on Sep 18, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

Step aside, Millennial Pink: Red is here to stay. The primary color rocked the Fall runways, in every shade from can’t-miss crimson to deep, berry-stained burgundy. For versatility, we love a heeled bootie in a rich oxblood; the deep shade works as well as a neutral as it does an accent color.

Try: Zada Woven Ankle Bootie, $50; at Sole Society

Thigh-High

A post shared by BALMAIN (@balmain) on Sep 13, 2017 at 3:45am PDT

Thigh-high boots — a favorite of the Kardashians and countless designers — might be the biggest footwear trend of Fall 2017, and it’s easy to see why. At once fashion-forward, sexy and playful, up-to-there boots are major statement makers, and invariably add a stylish spring to any step. Wear them over jeans or with a dress — just be sure to try them on before buying, since a poor fit around the leg can make walking seriously difficult.

Try: Over-the-Knee Boots, $88; at Express