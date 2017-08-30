Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding cake to go up for auction

Now is your chance to own a piece of Prince William and Duchess Kate’s special day: a piece of their wedding cake is officially up for grabs.

On September 27, London’s Chiswick Auction House will auction off a slice of the eight-tier fruitcake from the royal couple’s 2011 nuptials, reports Yahoo. Bidding will begin at $1,300, but it's expected to soar to five figures, according to Business Insider.

PRINCE WILLIAM 'SAD' WIFE KATE, CHILDREN 'WILL NEVER KNOW' HIS MOTHER DIANA

While Will and Kate tied the knot six years ago, history has shown that, unlike the cake itself, the demand for a piece of royal history doesn't go bad with time.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Related Image Expand / Collapse

In 2015, a piece of cake from Queen Elizabeth’s 1947 nuptials sold for $800. More recently, a piece of cake from the 1981 wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana went for $6,000. And this slice of Will and Kate's cake is the second to go under the auction hammer: in 2014, a single piece sold for $7,500.

While it remains unclear where this slice has come, from or why it’s hitting the markets now, the highest bidder is guaranteed a true piece of history. According to The New Daily, the cake comes packed in an original cream and gold commemorative tin, the same that was gifted to any guests who took cake home after the Buckingham Palace reception.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

HIGH SOCIETY: PIPPA MIDDLETON MARRIES AT ALMOST-ROYAL EVENT

As if the deal couldn’t get any sweeter, a personalized note from the Queen herself is enclosed, too. “With best wishes from TRH [Their Royal Highness] The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall in celebration of the wedding of TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge," reads a printed card from Her Majesty, according to Yahoo.

Designed by chef Fiona Cairns, the masterpiece desert supposedly took five weeks to complete and served as the centerpiece of the royal reception, reported Elle UK. Instructed by Kate herself to craft a cake communicating the "language of flowers," Cairns delivered a cream-iced confection with 17 different kinds of symbolic flora.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

At last, we can have our cake, but perhaps not eat it too, from one of the 21st century’s most iconic royal weddings.