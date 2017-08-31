New dating app blurs out your match's face until you get to know them

If you’re tired of appearance-driven dating apps like Tinder and Bumble, this new app that blurs your match’s face might be just for you.

Taffy is a new dating and friendship app that require users get to know each other first before revealing a person’s photo, Mashable reports.

After setting up a profile, you have the option to choose from a number of categories, like “love,” “chat,” or “advice.” You can then browse potential matches, but all you see is a blurred photo with a catchy headline over it.

If you decide to strike up a conversation with someone, Taffy will slowly begin to reveal the person’s picture to you.

The app’s founder, John Schenk, told Mashable that it takes about 10 messages back and forth before the image is fully revealed. The app’s algorithm also takes into account the quality of the conversation when deciding how fast to reveal your match.

Schenk says the idea behind this new approach is "to put personality on a level playing field with physical appearances."

So if physical attraction isn’t a priority, Taffy might be the perfect app for you.