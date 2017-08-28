A giant kinky sex party took place in the woods and residents are furious

The town of Tunbridge Wells, United Kingdom, was previously best-known for being a middle-class tourist destination, as well as the birthplace of novelist William Makepeace Thackeray. Yet earlier this week, the town made headlines for its vociferous opposition to Flamefest, a three-day kinky sex party held in the neighboring town that featured luxury boutique tents, an outdoor S&M dungeon and what the website described as an adult "play area” that likely bears little resemblance to a McDonald’s Playplace.

Held in the neighboring Brokes Wood near Kent over the weekend, Flamefest (not to be confused with Fyre Fest, the disastrous Ja Rule-sponsored music festival that took place earlier this year) purported to be a high-end sex party for kinksters and swingers, offering numerous workshops (apparently including one called "Getting sexy with snakes") at a "mystical site, where witches’ covens have met for centuries,” the website promised.

Yet denizens of the neighboring town were predictably furious, railing against the festival for propagating offensive moral values.

"I'm no prude but this is the wrong place for this sort of thing," local councillor Diane Hill told the local paper. "It's a residential area…. People are obviously going to be concerned about the noise,” she added before asking where the swingers would park. Another town resident griped that the orgy would “create hell on the roads,” because apparently British people are disproportionately obsessed with sex party motorist etiquette.

Orgy-related traffic or no orgy-related traffic, Flamefest organizer Helen Smedley reiterated that the event took place between consenting individuals in the privacy of their own luxury tents, so neighbors would have no reason to be concerned. “There's nothing that happens in view, on site. People go off to their tents to meet like minded people,” she told Kent Live. An arguably worse offense? Tickets for the sex party cost a whopping $385, which is an awful lot of money to get mosquito bites on your butt from having sex on an oak tree stump with a lady in a goat mask.

