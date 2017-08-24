Not wearing a bra makes 'people assume bad things,' high school student told by school administrator

It isn’t unusual for high schoolers to be called out for breaking dress code, but some feel like administrators are taking it too far when it comes to what female students wear.

Remy Altuna, who attends Beaumont High School in Southern California, took to Twitter to express her anger after allegedly being reprimanded for her outfit.

“BHS is so out of line. Now they want to dress code you for not wearing a bra. My underwear is none of there (sic) business,” she wrote.

Altuna posted a photo of the outfit under scrutiny: a black bodysuit and baggy jeans. She told Yahoo Style that she had gone the entire day without anyone mentioning her outfit being inappropriate or against the dress code. But when she went to the school office to get a paper signed, an assistant principal pulled her aside and told her to put on a jacket.

“She said that my shirt was low cut; then she asked if I was wearing a bra,” Altuna told Yahoo Style. “She went on to say that because I wasn’t wearing a bra, she didn’t want people to think anything bad of me or talk inappropriately or have anything bad to say.”

While the BHS dress code doesn’t specifically mention anything about wearing a bra, it does say that “Tops must cover all parts of undergarments and shall not be low cut or revealing.” Altuna said that if she had worn a bra, she would’ve been violating the rules because it would have shown.

The school released a statement saying that enforcing the dress code is not a perfect process, NBC4 reports.

Altuna believes the school is being especially strict with what women wear and feels as though it’s become a pattern, noting that the boys don’t get called out as much as the girls.

“This year it just seems like they’re really out for blood, looking for anything,” Altuna said.

Her tweet on the matter has stirred up a bit of controversy. Many believe that her outfit didn’t break dress code and therefore she should be able to dress as she pleases without criticism. However others say it’s the school’s right to uphold standards they so choose, and as a student she has to abide by them whether she agrees or not.

In a follow-up tweet, Altuna wrote that the issue isn’t with what she’s wearing but with how others make assumptions about females based on what they wear.

“If Mrs. Weber is concerned about people talking about my appearance she should focus on dealing with the students behaving inappropriately,” she wrote.