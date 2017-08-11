Two rude teens makeup-shamed a waitress instead of tipping her

Another day, another tale of being makeup-shamed in the wild. With all the great beauty that comes with the age of the Internet — top-notch tutorials, insider info on where to get the best beauty steals, and inspiring-as-hell stories— our feeds are often served up with a side of troll. This waitress’s story about putting her makeup-shamers in their place is very satisfying.

Self-described aspiring makeup artist Winged and Contoured took to Instagram to share her story of being seriously makeup-shamed while on the job as a waitress. According to her post, two teenage girls came into the restaurant where she worked and after she “took great care of them,” they demanded to see a manager when the check came. Apparently, the budding financiers hadn’t factored in tax and tip when they ordered and didn’t have enough money to pay the check.

Here’s where the story gets really fun. The unhappy customers blamed their waitress for not telling them how much their total bill would be before they ordered. When the manager refused to offer a discount for the customers' incompetence, they “magically” produced a credit card to pay the tab. But then it gets worse. They left the waitress a “tip” after all that trouble: “Here’s a tip: Contour is supposed to BLEND,” they wrote next to a big, fat zero on the tip line.

Rather than being upset by the haters, Winged and Contoured posted their petty display next to a photo of her perfectly contoured makeup. “When people try to hurt your feelings over your makeup. Good thing I know my #makeup was #flawless today,” she captioned the post.

Here’s a real tip: Flawless or not, makeup-shaming is not cool.

Article originally appeared on Allure.