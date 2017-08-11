lifestyle

Two rude teens makeup-shamed a waitress instead of tipping her

By Macaela Mackenzie
Waitress gets the last say after two teens leave a mean comment instead of a tip.

Waitress gets the last say after two teens leave a mean comment instead of a tip.  (iStock)

Another day, another tale of being makeup-shamed in the wild. With all the great beauty that comes with the age of the Internet — top-notch tutorials, insider info on where to get the best beauty steals, and inspiring-as-hell stories— our feeds are often served up with a side of troll. This waitress’s story about putting her makeup-shamers in their place is very satisfying.

Self-described aspiring makeup artist Winged and Contoured took to Instagram to share her story of being seriously makeup-shamed while on the job as a waitress. According to her post, two teenage girls came into the restaurant where she worked and after she “took great care of them,” they demanded to see a manager when the check came. Apparently, the budding financiers hadn’t factored in tax and tip when they ordered and didn’t have enough money to pay the check.

When people try to hurt your feelings over your makeup, good thing I know my #makeup was #flawless today💁 Story: two girls around 16 years old came in and I was their waitress. I took great care of them and everything was great until I dropped the check off. When I returned to pick it up, they demanded to speak to a manager because they "didn't have enough money" and I "didn't tell them exactly how much their food was going to cost them" even though they had the menus for a good 20 minutes before they decided what they wanted. Long story short my manager would not discount their food because they shouldn't have ordered food they couldn't pay for, and it was not my responsibility to tell them while they were ordering how much it costs after tax and everything. They "magically" had a card to put it on and this is the "tip" they left me.

A post shared by WingedandContoured (@wingedandcontoured) on

Here’s where the story gets really fun. The unhappy customers blamed their waitress for not telling them how much their total bill would be before they ordered. When the manager refused to offer a discount for the customers' incompetence, they “magically” produced a credit card to pay the tab. But then it gets worse. They left the waitress a “tip” after all that trouble: “Here’s a tip: Contour is supposed to BLEND,” they wrote next to a big, fat zero on the tip line.

Rather than being upset by the haters, Winged and Contoured posted their petty display next to a photo of her perfectly contoured makeup. “When people try to hurt your feelings over your makeup. Good thing I know my #makeup was #flawless today,” she captioned the post.

Here’s a real tip: Flawless or not, makeup-shaming is not cool.

Article originally appeared on Allure.