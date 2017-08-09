Guy tries to book 6 dates in one night, women get revenge

A certain DC man planned dates with six women in one night — but ended up scoring with none when they ditched him for each other, according to a report Tuesday.

The glutton for love, identified only as Justin, set up the online meet-ups — some within less than an hour of each other — at the Truxton Inn on Monday night, The Washingtonian reported.

“There’s a difference between being efficient and being an a–hole,” woman number one, Lisette Pylant, vented on Twitter.

Justin, a busy “project manager”, told Pylant he had to cut the date short to meet a pal at around 6:15 p.m. But she quickly learned the pal was another love interest, the news site reported.

She then took to Twitter to vent about the parade of ladies he’d invited to the hotel.

“I show up and he sucks but I figure I’ll stay because my friends are working at the bar,” she wrote.

“So 45 mins in his next date shows up because he double books himself and he decides he’s going to friendzone me to get out of the situation,” she added.

Pylant tipped off the second woman, and when the third showed up, they all left the jerk to drink with each other at a bar across the street

“Then the third girl shows up — we’ll call her Riley. The guy leaves again and Riley, katie, and I team up and decide to JT Must Die this sit,” she tweeted.

She added, “The two girls and I have now gotten both bartenders and the bouncer in on this and are taking this guy for all he’s worth over here.”

Pylant then texted her friends about the guy’s jerky move and they camped out at the hotel to catch him in the act. Two more women showed up after that, she said.

All of the ladies eventually found each other and had a blast drinking across the street and plan to grab brunch soon, according to New York magazine.

“He finally realized he wasn’t winning and just walked out,” Pylant tweeted. “#6 … [is] our new best friend.”

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.