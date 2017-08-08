Mom's 'first day of school' picture goes viral

An Alabama mom posted the perfect picture of her kids on the first day of school.

On Monday morning, Jena Willingham shared a picture of her smiling in the pool, but her three children in the background were not as amused.

Willingham says her kids: Wrangler, Emmy, and Sykes attend Beulah Elementary School in Valley, AL.

Jena says that her children have been arguing all summer, and she told them she was counting down the days until school starts so that she could have a pool day.

This article originally appeared on Fox 10 News