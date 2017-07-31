This woman's post about motherhood is going viral for all the right reasons

This mom is not putting up with any shaming. Karen Johnson, a stay-at-home mom and blogger at The 21st Century SAHM, has penned an extremely honest Facebook post that has since gone viral, urging mothers not to judge one another.

Karen, who is a mom to three children, shared a photo of herself with a large bag of ice pops, and began her post about how she compares to other moms.

“My house is never clean. Like ever. I have friends (with kids) whose houses are spotless. Are they better mothers than me? Nope. Am I a better mother than them? Nope,” she writes. “I work out every day. I have mom friends who don't exercise. (I mean other than running around like crazy people after their kids). Does that make either of us a better mom? Nope.”

The Kansas City-area mom continued, comparing herself to moms like those who do water births (she chose the “epidural fairy” in the hospital) or who don't drink (she admitted she’ll have a glass of wine or beer in front of her kids on occasion). She also said that while some mom friends of hers only serve their kids “super organic, chemical free and dye free” foods, her kids sometimes have the cheap popsicles she's holding up in the photo for breakfast.

Karen then highlighted a number of different kinds of moms — like working mothers and stay at home moms — asking which was better, and pointing out that no group was better than the other.

“So how about this? Can we all climb down off judgmental mountain for a second? And just support one another? And just say, Hey, motherhood is hard. You're doing a good job. Raising kids can knock the wind out of a person. You got this,” she concluded. “How awesome would that be? Just a thought.”

Karen’s post clearly resonated, with over half a million people already sharing it on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on Women’s Health