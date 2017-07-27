lifestyle

Body blogger takes unflattering pictures to prove point about Instagram

By Alexandra Deabler
Fox News
An Instagram body blogger is using social media to encourage self-love.

Sara Puhto, a 20-year-old Finnish body blogger, is aiming to empower women everywhere with a series of flattering and unflattering Instagram images. The Facebook-owned photo posting site has been slammed as “the most harmful social network for your mental health” by Quartz and constantly called out for its deceptive images of perfection.

Puhto is ready to end that. The Instagram celeb with over 110K followers considers it her mission to promote body positivity and self-love. She is doing so by posting split images to her social media page. On one side she has the typical Instagram-worthy perfect portrait – abs sculpted, booty round, mouth wide open and smiling. In the other, aptly titled “Real Life," she keeps the same grin, but adopts a more natural stance – sitting, walking, standing normally. The difference is startling, which was Puhto’s point.

In the caption of one of her posts, Puhto discusses her feelings about the two photos and what their differences mean to her.

Instagram vs real life 💁🏼🌿 If I saw the photo on the left a year ago I would've instantly thought so negatively about my body, that all my hard work from working out was non existent, that if someone looked at me they would've never thought I've been working out for 2 years and think I wasn't trying hard enough. But the thing is is that all bodies look different. Nobody's booty looks round and peachy from all angles. Nobody's body looks the same from all angles. Don't eat less or miss out on your favorite meals/drinks or over exercise to "look good for a holiday" or to "look good in bikini photos" because there will always be angles that are "unflattering" that might make you feel bad when you see them. Instead workout and eat healthy because it makes you feel good, not as a punishment. Start loving and accepting your body at all angles with all your "flaws", instead of trying to fit into societies image of 'beauty' because that image isn't inclusive of all individuals, which is so messed up. Don't hate yourself just because of bad photos, they do not define you as a person. You look the best when you're living life to the fullest and happiest. There's no point in missing out on things and stressing yourself out so much. Life isn't meant to be a competition on who can look the best and we should normalize not having to "look perfect" all the time because it's a ridiculous concept. You are perfect the way you are 🌴☀️ ------------------------------------------ . . . #instagramvsreallife #beforeandafter #lawofattraction #bodypositive #bekindtoyourself #lifeisgreat #dowhatyoulove #veganbooty #youareenough #progressnotperfection #bodyimage #vegansofig #girlswhoworkout #selflove #youarebeautiful #veganfitness #loa #fitnessjourney #bopo #bodyacceptance #bodyconfidence #effyourbeautystandards #bepresent #justbe #moderation #balanceddiet #staypositive #thinkpositive

“If I saw the photo on the left a year ago I would've instantly thought so negatively about my body, that all my hard work from working out was non-existent, that if someone looked at me they would've never thought I've been working out for 2 years and think I wasn't trying hard enough. But the thing is is that all bodies look different. Nobody's booty looks round and peachy from all angles. Nobody's body looks the same from all angles.”

Puhto’s message of self-love and appreciation is trending all around the world, earning the portmanteau BoPo for body positivity. Celebrities have even joined in on the movement, posting make-up free selfies to dispel the Instagram perfection myth.

Even businesses have started to get onboard with the BoPo movement in the last couple of years, accepting more shapes and sizes into advertisements and runways. Just yesterday at SWIMMIAMI — an exclusive fashion show for swimwear — Sports Illustrated moved the crowd to cheers with their release of a plus-size swimsuit line.

So far, fans are loving all of it. 