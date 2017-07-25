Singapore Airlines is reviewing nut policy after toddler has severe allergic reaction

Singapore Airlines is yet another airline reviewing its policy on serving peanuts on board its flights after a three-year-old with a severe peanut allergy suffered a potentially life-threatening reaction when passengers around him opened packs of peanuts.

According to the BBC, toddler Marcus Daley went into anaphylaxis, which can be triggered by food including peanuts and shellfish, while he was traveling with his parents to Melbourne after a vacationing in Thailand.

His father, Chris Daley, told the Australian Broadcast Corporation that his son was given a special nut-free meal but became severely ill when people around him were eating their packages of nuts.

“He started vomiting, his eyes were starting to swell and he couldn't speak properly,” Daley said.

Qantas, Air New Zealand and British Airways are among the airlines that tout “nut-free” cabins.

“As soon as our crew were made aware of the situation, they immediately removed all packets of peanuts from the area around the affected passenger and his family," Singapore Airlines said in a statement.

The crew suspended service of any peanuts in economy class for the remainder of the flight. The Daleys also carried anti-allergy medication to keep the situation under control until they had landed. Marcus’s reaction occurred with only one hour until landing in the seven hour flight, according to the BBC.

Singapore Airlines’ statement also said that while passengers may request nut-free meals, they could not guarantee a nut-free cabin at this time.

It can be difficult for airlines to guarantee nut-free cabins, as many passengers also bring their own snacks as well.