Bridesmaid kicked out of bridal party for being 'too fat'

A bride from hell cut one of her best friends from the bridal party — because she was too fat to fit into the dress, a report says.

The broken bridesmaid claimed her friend Jane, who’s been in her life for 20 years, told her she was only going to have her sisters at the altar and wasn’t planning to choose any friends to be bridesmaids, The Mirror reported.

But on the wedding day, two of Jane’s friends from college were standing next to her as bridesmaids, leaving the jilted friend devastated.

She reached out to British advice columnist Mallory Ortberg on her “Dear Prudence” page and explained the situation.

“I didn’t want to ruin her day, so I didn’t say anything about it at the time,” the letter read.

She didn’t muster the courage to confront her until a month later.

“I told her I was hurt by my exclusion from the wedding party and asked if I had done something to upset her.”

It turns out her appearance was the reason she wasn’t invited.

“She then admitted she hadn’t asked me because I’m overweight and she thought I wouldn’t look good in the bridesmaid dress she had selected … I had no idea what to say to this, and told her I felt hurt and didn’t think I could see her again anytime soon.”

“I’m not so sure what to do,” she added. “I feel pretty devastated about this, especially since my weight has always been an issue for me and I thought Jane understood.”

The advice columnist said Jane was “cruel and cowardly.”

“What that says about her values as a person and the way she sees other people as having value … It’s bad.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post