LPGA's new dress code gets ripped to shreds by some

The day after the LPGA's new stricter dress code for tour pros went into effect, one tour pro cut one of her shirts to shreds on social media.

It wasn't clear if Wie's scissors work was a reaction to the new dress code, enacted Monday, which bans female pro golfers from wearing shirts with plunging necklines, leggings, or short skirts. But other golf pros and fans were anything but ambiguous in their opposition to the move.

Also if Wonder Woman can save the world in a strapless mini dress, then I can definitely play golf in a tank top — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 15, 2017

Here are the new rules that caused the backlash: