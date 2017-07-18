Style + Beauty
LPGA's new dress code gets ripped to shreds by some
The day after the LPGA's new stricter dress code for tour pros went into effect, one tour pro cut one of her shirts to shreds on social media.
It wasn't clear if Wie's scissors work was a reaction to the new dress code, enacted Monday, which bans female pro golfers from wearing shirts with plunging necklines, leggings, or short skirts. But other golf pros and fans were anything but ambiguous in their opposition to the move.
Also if Wonder Woman can save the world in a strapless mini dress, then I can definitely play golf in a tank top— Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 15, 2017
Here are the new rules that caused the backlash:
- Racerback with a mock or regular collar are allowed (no collar =noracerback)
- Plunging necklines are NOT allowed.
- Leggings, unless under a skort or shorts, are NOT allowed
- Length of skirt, skort, and shorts MUST be long enough to not see your bottom area (even if covered by under shorts) at any time, standing or bent over.
- Appropriate attire should be worn to pro-am parties. You should be dressing yourself to present a professional image. Unless otherwise told “no,” golf clothes are acceptable.
- Dressy jeans are allowed, but cut-offs or jeans with holes are NOT allowed.
- Workout gear and jeans (all colors) NOT allowed inside the ropes
- Joggers are NOT allowed