Plus-size model bucks idea that women should be thinner than men

A plus-size model has a powerful message for other curvy women who’ve been tough on themselves while dating: Embrace your strength.

“There is nothing inherently ‘manly’ about being strong. There is also nothing inherently ‘unfeminine’ about being bigger, taller or musclier than a man,” blogger Essie, who is based in the United Kingdom, wrote in a viral Instagram post that has garnered more than 2,000 likes over the past two weeks.

In her post, Essie, whose last name is not included in her Instagram profile, writes that she’s dated men who are thinner than her throughout her life, and that when she was younger, it used to bug her.

“I thought that it made me less of a girl to have bigger thighs than my boyfriend,” she writes.

Next, she hits back against that notion by dubbing it “a fallacy.”

“Men don't need to be bulky/tall and women don't need to be small,” she writes. “How we feel about ourselves should also not be based on who we are dating or bull**** ideals about how men and women are supposed to look.”

Based on the comments on her post, Essie’s statement has clearly resonated with other women.

“Screw the standards,” one writes. “We Are US! Thank you sharing this.”

Another commented, “Thank you. I was literally just last night comparing my thighs to my husband’s. Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU for voicing and sharing this.”