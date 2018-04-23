Connecticut university closes after virus sickens about 100

A Connecticut university cancelled classes on Monday after about 100 students came down with an virus that’s causing stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea.

The president of Western Connecticut State University said in a statement that the decision to close school was made to prevent the illness from spreading further.

“Although we are aware of a limited number of affected students, based on our discussions with the Connecticut Department of Health, the Danbury Department of Health, Danbury Hospital and the WCSU Director of Health Services, we have decided this is the best and most conservative course of action to protect our university community from infection and spread of disease,” John Clark, WSCU president, said in the statement.

A spokesman reportedly confirmed to News 8 that the students came down with the norovirus. The school is recommending that anyone who feels sick should go home or stay in their room to prevent spreading the illness. Students are instructed to return to campus two or three days after symptoms clear.

The university announced on Friday that crews would be working over the weekend to sanitize and disinfect the school, which has about 5,700 students across two campuses.