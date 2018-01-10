IV fluid shortage triggered by Hurricane Maria reaching critical levels

Every day Wanda Volchko, a single mother of two, fights off the side effects of Lupus. She’s also a survivor of strokes and Leukemia, making her dependent on monthly immune-boosting infusions that have to be diluted with saline because she’s extremely sensitive to some treatments.

But the last time she went for her infusions in Milwaukee, she was told the hospital was out of saline, the fluid in IV bags.

"I was just really shocked when they're just like 'Oh we don't have a saline bag' and the nurse told me, really nervously, 'Oh I hope you don't have a reaction,’” Volchko said.

Volchko—like so many other Americans—have been stunned to learn the majority of America’s saline manufacturing plants are on the island of Puerto Rico and that Hurricane Maria knocked them offline, creating a nationwide shortage.

"People think well the hurricane happened in Puerto Rico,” Volchko said. “But what people don't realize is it affects people here.”

The shortage might not seem that urgent but medical professionals and doctors say IV fluid is one of the first things they reach for to keep people alive.

"It’s the very first thing that we give to the patients when they come in from a gunshot or a motor vehicle accident, they've had a loss of blood and we immediately have to bulk it back up and give them the fluids" said Raquel Prendkowski, director of the emergency department at Mt. Sinai Medical Center in Chicago.

The shortage has resulted in hospitals and clinics being forced to decide which patients get what bags and it also means medical professionals and nurses have to spend critical time standing over a patient for up to 30 minutes manually injecting fluids.

Tonya Kubo of Merced, California says she is anemic and also has to get routine infusions to sustain her stamina and health. She said just before Christmas, the clinic she goes to called her to say it wasn’t sure they would have saline for her.

“They were at a point where they had to count their bags because the center I go to mostly deals with cancer patients and anemia patients and so if they are giving me iron, and they run out of bags they are not going to be able to give chemo,” Kubo said.

The California clinic tells Fox News it has enough saline to last until February. It’s not clear what will happen if more supplies don’t arrive before then.

Fortunately, the FDA reports one of the largest manufacturers of saline bags, Baxter, says the power has been restored to its three Puerto Rico plants but it’s not clear when production will be fully restored.

Until then, some hospitals and clinics are forced to decide which patients get what bags and when. A burden on medical professionals and patients—and also leaving routine patients like Volchko and Kubo feeling guilty, wondering if they do receive a bag, whether it will critical to another patient’s life.

"I've been there, I've been that cancer patient in the chair who's needed it,” Volchko said. “And it’s so not fair to them.”

The FDA is also monitoring the shortage of dozens of other drugs manufactured in Puerto Rico, including amino acids.