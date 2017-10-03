Platex recalls millions of children's plates, bowls over choking hazards

Platex recalled millions of its plates and bowls for children on Tuesday after officials found the clear plastic layer on the items can pose as a choking hazard.

The recall affects 3.6 million colorful plates and bowls that were sold separately and as a set between October 2009 and August 2017 in the U.S., the company wrote in a news release. About 1.6 million items were sold in Canada.

The clear plastic layer on these items could bubble and peel, causing children to choke on it, Playtex said.

The company received 372 reports of the clear plastic layer peeling and bubbling on the plates and bowls. Another 11 cases said children were found with the plastic in their mouths, with some choking on them.

The plates and bowls are designed with cartoon characters such as princesses, superheroes, giraffes and construction scenes and cars. The items were sold at major retailers, including Babies “R” Us, Target, Walmart and on Amazon's website.

None of the other Playtex products are affected by the recall. Parents should take the toys away from the children immediately and may be qualified to receive a refund for the items, the U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission said.