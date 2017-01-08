What will 2017 bring for the health-conscious crowd? If 1,700 of America’s dieticians are correct: Nothing we haven’t seen before.

The “What’s Trending in Nutrition” survey asked top dieticians and nutritionists to predict the top superfoods for 2017, as well as to provide tips, predict trends, and address concerns that the average American consumer might have in the new year.

Avocados, fermented foods, vegetable-driven diets, and diet apps were at the top of the what-to-expect list, as they have been for the past several years. But as The New York Times notes, a true food trend moves at a glacial pace.

Top 10 Superfoods for 2017:

1. Seeds, like chia and hemp

2. Avocado

3. Nuts, like almonds and walnuts

4. Fermented foods, like yogurt

5. Ancient grains

6. Kale

7. Green tea

8. Coconut products

9. Exotic fruits

10. Salmon

The increase in food transparency in the grocery aisle has also eased some customer concerns. Eighty-four percent of dieticians believe digital technology, like diet apps and Fitbit trackers, have encouraged people to eat healthier.