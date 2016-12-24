How healthy is your state? The United Health Foundation knows: For nearly three decades, the organization has been comparing all 50 states in its annual America's Health Rankings.

This year's report is based on variables in a handful of categories, including behaviors (like smoking and excessive drinking), community and environment (access to clean water, for example, and violent crime rates), policy, clinical care, and health outcomes (such as the number of premature deaths).

The 2016 data revealed some good news, and also some alarming trends. For example, the rate of cardiovascular deaths went up for the first time since the foundation started putting out this report 26 years ago. And the national obesity rate is now 157 percent greater than it was back in 1990.

But on the bright side, smoking rates across the United States have dropped by an impressive 41 percent in that same period. And more Americans are insured today than they were five years ago.    

So where should you should move to live your healthiest life possible? Consider Hawaii! The Aloha State snagged first place for the fifth year in a row, thanks in part to its below average obesity rate and low incidence of preventable hospitalizations.

To find out where your home state landed on the list, scroll down. Below are all 50 states, ranked from healthiest to unhealthiest.

  1. Hawaii
  2. Massachusetts
  3. Connecticut
  4. Minnesota
  5. Vermont
  6. New Hampshire
  7. Washington
  8. Utah
  9. New Jersey
  10. Colorado
  11. North Dakota
  12. Nebraska
  13. New York
  14. Rhode Island
  15. Idaho
  16. California
  17. Iowa
  18. Maryland
  19. Virginia
  20. Wisconsin
  21. Oregon
  22. Maine
  23. Montana
  24. South Dakota
  25. Wyoming
  26. Illinois
  27. Kansas
  28. Pennsylvania
  29. Arizona
  30. Alaska
  31. Delaware
  32. North Carolina
  33. Texas
  34. Michigan
  35. Nevada
  36. Florida
  37. Missouri
  38. New Mexico
  39. Indiana
  40. Ohio
  41. Georgia
  42. South Carolina
  43. West Virginia
  44. Tennessee
  45. Kentucky
  46. Oklahoma
  47. Alabama
  48. Arkansas
  49. Louisiana
  50. Mississippi

This article originally appeared on Health.com.