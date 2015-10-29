Uruguayan President Tabaré Vázquez has put his old profession as physician to use — helping revive a young French woman on a flight to Paris.

Vázquez spokesman José Luis Veiga told The Associated Press on Thursday that the incident happened on Monday.

Veiga says the pilot asked over loudspeakers if a doctor was on board. Vázquez and his medical team got up and assisted.

Veiga says the 17-year-old appeared to be choking. When her breathing didn't improve, Vázquez and his medical team gave her an injection, which revived her.

Veiga says the incident "could have been very serious."

The girl had competed in a hockey tournament in Argentina and apparently ate a food that contained nuts, which she is allergic to.

Vázquez was traveling to France for a state visit.

