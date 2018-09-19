Olive Garden launches mysterious countdown clock, Twitter starts speculating

Olive Garden has something “huge” to reveal on Wednesday — or at least that’s what they’re claiming on Twitter.

On Monday, the restaurant posted a mysterious countdown clock on its website (the site's URL literally calls it a "mysterious countdown"), but with nary a clue about what to expect when the timer hits zero aside from some text reading, “If you thought unlimited breadsticks were big…”

Naturally, the Twitterverse has taken it upon itself to speculate about what the surprise could possibly be. But so far, Olive Garden has shut down theories such as expanded delivery, the return of the “mixed grill” dinner, or updating “your sticky, old, outdated tables and chairs.”

But those weren’t the only guesses. When the timer ends, at least one Twitter user predicted Olive Garden was preparing to launch “World War 3,” while another said “pancakes,” likely as a throwback jab to IHOP’s “IHOb” debacle.

Olive Garden did not immediately rule out either option. The company did, however, respond with one of those cheeky “lips sealed” emoji when a follower asked if they would be issuing additional Pasta Passes this year.

According to the countdown clock, Olive Garden plans to reveal its “huge” news at 12 p.m. EST on Wednesday.