Guy Fieri opening chicken restaurant at Disney World

Guy Fieri is entering the fast-casual game. The celebrity chef is teaming up with Planet Hollywood founder and chairman Robert Earl with a new restaurant concept, Chicken Guy!, and the first location is opening up at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs this summer.

According to a press release, Fieri and Earl are teaming up yet again after the successful launch of Fieri’s sandwich and burger menu at Planet Hollywood in Orlando. As the name implies, the new eatery will feature all-natural fresh chicken tenders brined in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine, fresh herbs, and buttermilk, served in a variety of manners. They’ll be grilled, fried, and served on sandwiches, on skewers, and in salad bowls. And because no chicken tender is complete without tasty sauces, Chicken Guy! will have plenty of them. There will be an “array” of sauces available for dipping and slathering on your sammies.

“I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Guy — first with the launch of his sandwich and burger menu at Planet Hollywood. Since then, we have kept in touch, determined to work on more projects together,” Earl said in a statement. “We have found the perfect venture with Chicken Guy!, certain to be a crowd-pleaser. I have personally tasted all the menu items and can’t wait to open at Disney Springs and across the country, because I know our guests will love what Guy has put on the menu.”

As Earl’s statement implies, though the flagship location will be in Disney Springs, Fieri and Earl are looking to spread their chicken tenders across the country. And who knows? They just may become the next great fast-casual chain in America.