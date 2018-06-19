Pabst Blue Ribbon shortage may be looming

You may want to grab drink before tuning into this news, beer lovers: a Pabst Blue Ribbon shortage may be on the horizon.

CNBC reported this week that the iconic brew and MillerCoors are heading to court in November, as Pabst has filed a half-billion dollar lawsuit against the powerhouse brewery.

According to the outlet, the two are feuding over a reported breach by MillerCoors in a "decades-old" agreement that the Keystone beer maker would brew Pabst's legacy beers, including the iconic PBR, until 2020.

Though the current deal offers multiple options for renewal, MillerCoors reportedly wants out, due in part to a dwindling beer market, according to Food & Wine.

100-YEAR-OLD WOMAN SAYS GUINNESS IS KEY TO LONG LIFE

If the two parted ways, Pabst would be in a tight position to find a new brewery, or build a brewery of its own, two equally difficult options that could “potentially” lead to a “dreaded shortage” of the beloved brew, the outlet claims.

Though tentative negotiations are months away, fans of the iconic American brew were quick to voice their despair on social media.

FORMER DISNEY STAR DYLAN SPROUSE IS NOW BREWING MEAD IN BROOKLYN

“The darkest time is among us,” one fan lamented.

“Nooooooooooo!!” another mourned.

“A heads up for all the frat boys among us,” one simply mused.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS