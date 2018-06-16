Bartender arrested for stealing $10,000 in tips

A North Carolina bartender faces has been accused of stealing $10,000 in tips from the restaurant where she was formerly employed, police say.

On June 15, Fox 8 reported that Erika Denton was found to have altered multiple receipts at Tasu Asian Bistro in Cary between January 1 and early June. The 26-year-old bartender would reportedly change the food amount with the tip amount, resulting in larger tips that she would pocket.

"It is very disappointing. It's really hard to find people that you can trust that they can be loyal to you,” restaurant manager Katrina Oliver told WTVD. Showing the outlet one of Denton’s altered receipts, WTVD reported that Denton more than tripled some tips for herself.

Arrested and charged with falsely obtaining property by false pretense, Denton posted her $2,500 bond.

"We want to make sure that when we hire people, that they will stay with us longer and they can provide excellent customer services to our guests," Oliver said.

Moving forward, Oliver says that Tasu is tightening up both operating practices and hiring procedures. The restaurant now reviews all receipts every evening and plans to perform background checks on employees.

