Reese's-obsessed Mom wins contest for naming daughter after favorite candy bar

A mom has won Reese’s Outrageous Fan contest for naming her daughter after the popular peanut butter-and-chocolate candy bar.

Renee Cupp, who named her daughter Reese E. Cupp, competed against hundreds of other Reese’s-obsessed hopefuls in the contest – which ran as a social media promotion for the new Outrageous Bars.

The North Carolina mom was a clear stand out for her devotion to Reese’s and took home the $10,000 cash prize and free candy for a year, beating out others who had Reese’s candy tattoos.

Cupp told People that she and her husband came up with idea to name their daughter after the sweet, and then ultimately chose it because of their older daughter, Erica, who used to go around asking for Reese’s cups as a child, the publication reported.

“She loves her name. She always says ‘oh, little Reese Cup. I’m a little Reese Cup.’" - Renee Cupp

Cupp said the couple decided to “take the humor and run with it,” and named their child Reese Eve Cupp -- playing off their last name.

“Everyone calls her ‘Rees-ee,'” Cupp told People. “It’s our favorite candy for sure. We have it in the house almost all the time. We have the Half Pound Big Cup in our freezer and the Reese’s spread in our pantry.”

Cupp told People though the candy is pronounced Reese-is, she has always called it Reese-ees, and so she kept that while naming her second child.

Fortunately for the couple, 8-year-old Reese is a fan of the name as well.

“She loves her name,” Cupp says. “She always says ‘oh, little Reese Cup. I’m a little Reese Cup.’ She loves everything chocolate.”