Restaurant employee wants former boss arrested for alleged assault

A restaurant worker in Georgia wants her former boss arrested after he allegedly attacked her over a dispute involving an $8 order, despite new surveillance footage that shows the purported slap was less serious than it initially appeared in a viral video.

Ju’Nea Turner, a former employee at Doo’s Seafood and Deli in Snellville, can be seen in a Facebook video yelling at the restaurant’s owner after he accused her of incorrectly completing a customer’s order.

But it was the owner’s wife who actually placed the wrong order, according to the video posted Friday by customer Markus Moultrie.

“She told her employee she had to pay for my meal,” Moultrie posted. “I told her that’s nonsense if you the one who f–ked up my order then you need to pay for it not ya employee.”

The unidentified owner of the restaurant appears to strike Turner in the Facebook video, leading Moultrie to tell Turner that she “needs to get a lawyer.”

But surveillance footage obtained by WGCL shows the man instead grabbed a food tray from Turner’s hand and tossed it to the floor while pushing her left shoulder and gesturing for her to leave.

Police in Gwinett County responded to the scene after the incident but the “parties involved did not wish to pursue the case further,” Cpl. Wilbert Rundles told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

No injuries were reported, Rundles said, adding that “both parties were accepting of the officers’ handling of the call and the call was closed.”

But now Turner wants the owner arrested.

“This is beyond disrespect, Ms. Turner was physically assaulted,” her attorney, Mawuli Davis, said in a statement. “Nothing that Ms. Turner did warranted the owner of the restaurant to use force against her. We will assist Ms. Turner in seeking a warrant for the arrest of her former employer.”

She is expected to request a hearing from a judge, who would then decide whether to issue a misdemeanor warrant, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Turner’s attorneys were scheduled to hold a news conference on Wednesday to discuss the incident outside of Gwinnett County Jail.

