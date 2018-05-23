Texas teens take prom photos at Whataburger

Prom is a major milestone for high schoolers everywhere, making two Texas teenager’s photo shoot at Whataburger all the more epic.

Earlier this week, Madison Hefner and Rance Henry prepped for the Magnolia High School prom with a quick bite ‒ and portrait session ‒ at their favorite local fast-food chain.

They posed enjoying milkshakes, flirting and laughing in a booth. Hefner wore a cerulean blue gown with cutouts and glitter accents, styling her hair in a loose, braided chignon. Henry opted for a light gray tuxedo with a blue bow tie and velvet smoking slippers to match his date.

And of course, they both accessorized with Whataburger drinks.

"They love Whataburger. In fact, we all do. This is the favorite hangout after school and baseball games. So it made sense to go there for the shoot," photographer Sara Spada told KTRK of the promgoers.

Describing the duo as "fun, energetic, gorgeous, and...hungry,” Spada further divulged that Hefner and Henry have been friends for “most of their lives,” and attended the big dance as friends, Click 2 Houston reports.

According to the outlet, Whatburger holds an especially sentimental place in Henry’s heart. The Magnolia High School baseball player dined at the San Antonio-based chain after every game.

“They had a blast. They’re beautiful inside and out,” Spada said of the lighthearted pair.

According to the official site of the iconic eatery, Whataburger operates 673 locations in the Lone Star state.

Whataburger did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment on the images.