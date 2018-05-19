Fox News
Photos: Celebrity guests flock to the royal wedding
Oprah, Idris Elba and Serena Williams were among the celebrity guests attending Meghan Markle and Prince William's royal wedding.
Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

(Gareth Fuller/pool photo via AP)

Pippa Middleton arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

(Danny Lawson/pool photo via AP)

David and Victoria Beckham

(Toby Melville/pool photo via AP)

Serena Williams arrives for the wedding ceremony

(Gareth Fuller/pool photo via AP)

Oprah Winfrey arrives

(Ian West/pool photo via AP)

Sarah Ferguson

(Gareth Fuller/pool photo via AP)

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre

(Ian West/pool photo via AP)

James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley

(Chris Radburn/pool photo via AP)

Gabriel Macht and wife Jacinda Barrett

(Ian West/pool photo via AP)

Patrick J. Adams and wife Troian Bellisario

(Ian West/pool photo via AP)

Amal and George Clooney

(Ian West/pool photo via AP)

Elton John leaves St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

(Chris Radburn/Pool via REUTERS)

