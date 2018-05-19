Photos: Celebrity guests flock to the royal wedding
Oprah, Idris Elba and Serena Williams were among the celebrity guests attending Meghan Markle and Prince William's royal wedding.
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/
Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle
(Gareth Fuller/pool photo via AP)
amal-clooney-and-george-clooney-arrive-for-the-wedding-of-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-at-st.-george's-chapel-in-windsor-castle
Pippa Middleton arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
(Danny Lawson/pool photo via AP)
pippa-middleton-arrives-for-the-wedding-ceremony-of-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle
David and Victoria Beckham
(Toby Melville/pool photo via AP)
david-and-victoria-beckham
Serena Williams arrives for the wedding ceremony
(Gareth Fuller/pool photo via AP)
serena-williams-arrives-for-the-wedding-ceremony
Oprah Winfrey arrives
(Ian West/pool photo via AP)
oprah-winfrey-arrives
Sarah Ferguson
(Gareth Fuller/pool photo via AP)
sarah-ferguson
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre
(Ian West/pool photo via AP)
idris-elba-and-sabrina-dhowre
James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley
(Chris Radburn/pool photo via AP)
james-blunt-and-sofia-wellesley
Gabriel Macht and wife Jacinda Barrett
(Ian West/pool photo via AP)
gabriel-macht-and-wife-jacinda-barrett
Patrick J. Adams and wife Troian Bellisario
(Ian West/pool photo via AP)
patrick-j.-adams-and-wife-troian-bellisario
Amal and George Clooney
(Ian West/pool photo via AP)
amal-and-george-clooney
Elton John leaves St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
(Chris Radburn/Pool via REUTERS)
elton-john-leaves-st-george's-chapel-at-windsor-castle-after-the-wedding-of-meghan-markle-and-prince-harry