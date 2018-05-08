'Star Wars' film's new product tie-in hits grocery stores, makes too much sense

As opposed to, say, a bag of iceberg lettuce with R2-D2’s likeness on it, the “Star Wars” franchise’s latest marketing efforts make a whole lot of sense.

In honor of the upcoming film “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” Walt Disney Studios has teamed up with the Solo Cup Company to put a young Han Solo’s face on specially decorated packages of Solo cups.

“You know so many people bought this just because of Han Solo. I mean totally not me but others for sure,” one Reddit user remarked in a forum about the cups, appropriately called “Finally, a marketing campaign that makes sense.”

“No matter which company came up with the idea the only response could have been ‘yes, absolutely yes,’” remarked another.

Others, meanwhile, took the opportunity to joke about the franchise’s previous marketing efforts, which resulted in the aforementioned bags of lettuce, as well as bags of oranges with “Force Awakens” branding.

It's not quite R2D2 shredded lettuce but it'll do,” wrote one Reddit user in reference to a 2017 Dole lettuce campaign.

“My vote still stands with the Force Awakens oranges,” said another.

As it turns out, however, the film’s tie-in with Solo cups may have been in the works since the movie’s development phase. According to Gizmodo, the secret production code name for “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” was actually “Red Cup,” proving that someone at Disney Studios had made the connection very early on.

Anyone following Solo cups on social media may have also gotten the hint about a month ago, when the company began sharing news of the film's trailer releases. In the time since, the company behind Solo cups has also launched a sweepstakes for fans to win a trip to Los Angeles for the premiere of the film, along with other secondary prize packages.