Pope Francis praises ‘very good bourbon’ gift

Pope Francis knows his bourbon.

Last week, Father Jim Sichko of Lexington, Ky., visited the Vatican for a private audience with Pope Francis, Food & Wine reports. The priest brought along a fitting gift from the Bluegrass state: a bottle of 23-year-old Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon.

Father Sichko said that Pope Francis immediately spotted the quality product when he saw it.

“He knew I was from Kentucky, so when I handed it to him, he immediately said 'bourbon' and I said yes, and then he said, 'very good bourbon.’” Father Sichko told the Lexington Herald Leader.

According to Fortune, a 23-year-old bottle of the spirit retails for around $2,700.

The 81-year-old Argentinian pope wasn’t the only one who got gifted that day, as Father Sichko brought more bottles to hand out for Pope Francis' security team.

“All the PAPPYS, 4 ROSES and WOODFORD RESERVE made it to give to Pope Francis and his security detail! Thanks Be to God!” he tweeted.

This wouldn't be the first time that Pope Francis has happily accepted a bottle of whiskey. When Queen Elizabeth met the pope for the first time, she gave him a hamper of food with a bottle of the booze, ABC News reports.