Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is launching a tequila company

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is the latest celebrity to jump on the boozy bandwagon.

The professional wrestler-turned-actor has announced he will be launching his own tequila brand, Mana.

Officials reportedly filed documents with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in January for the name, which is a Polynesian term for “spirit.”

The connection to Johnson and Mana goes back to his Samoan heritage and upbringing. The “Baywatch” star honored the supernatural force of Mana last year in the form of a 22-hour long tattoo of a bull.

“The core and anchor of this image is in the eye. Look closely and you'll find the life, energy, power and you'll feel the MANA (spirit). The eye tells the story of a disruptive positive energy always ready to dent the universe,” Johnson wrote on Instagram.

Johnson has mentioned his love of both Mana and the agave liquor before, saying it was his preferred alcohol for cheat days, and even offering to bring his “finest tequila” to share with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia – though he caught some backlash since the country does not allow alcohol.

No official word of when the liquor will be making its official debut.