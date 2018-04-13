How to reheat french fries so they don't turn into a soggy, sloppy mess

There’s nothing quite like tucking into some hot, crispy fries now and then, especially when you dunk them in ketchup. If you have eyes bigger than your belly, though, you may not be able to finish a whole restaurant portion at once. Taking them home, though, can be a sorry affair.

Have you ever had a microwaved fry? So sad.

But we’ve got tips on how you can freshen up this common takeout leftover so it tastes as good as it did on day one.

Step 1: Crank up the heat

One of the biggest mistakes that people make when it comes to reheating fries is failing to get enough heat. Use a cast iron skillet for the best, crispiest results here. Put the skillet on the burner and turn up the heat fully for a couple of minutes. The idea is to get the skillet super hot.

Step 2: Oil it up

Next, you’re going to need some oil. You should use approximately two tablespoons of olive oil in a medium-sized skillet. Wait for the oil to heat up and start to shimmer.

Test Kitchen tip: Don’t put the fries in the pan until the oil is ready. Not doing so could mean they end up greasy.

Step 3: Add the soggy fries

When you’re sure that the oil is ready, it’s time to add the fries to the skillet. Don’t make the mistake of layering up the fries here; you need to make sure that each and every one of them is touching the oil and the skillet. Cook them for about a minute.

Step 4: Get flipping

Grab your spatula and get flipping. Try to make sure that every fry is turned over so that both sides cook evenly. Leave the fries for around 30 seconds and then flip them back over for a further 30 seconds. Use your own judgment to see whether you think that the fries look crispy and cooked, as some will need longer than others.

Step 5: Sprinkle with a little salt

Last but by no means least, get your fries out of the pan and sprinkle them with just a little salt to taste. You can also add something extra like paprika, herbs or spices (try one of these DIY spice blends). After you’ve done that, you’re free to enjoy some tasty fries that taste as good as they did when you ordered them.

Oh, and if you want to make your leftover fries even more interesting, there are a few things you can do. Why not turn them into poutine for a decadent treat, or try a nacho-style dish with salsa, cheese and guacamole.