McDonald's customer takes tiny red cartoon van through drive-thru

A man in the U.K. proved that size doesn’t matter as he visited a McDonald’s drive-thru in a teeny tiny car.

A group of motorists were hosting a meet-up at the fast-food restaurant in Essex Sunday night when a witness noticed the small vehicle, according to Essex Live.

The tiny red car is a replica of the cartoon van from the British animated series “Postman Pat,” which features a postman named Pat who delivers mail to the local residents along with his cat Jess. The popular show ran from 1981 to 2017.

In a video shared on Facebook, the driver can be seen waiting in line behind the other cars in his waist-high vehicle, placing his order and driving to the pick-up window to grab his food.

While this tiny little van was quite the sight, Brits are likely used to seeing people take unconventional modes of transportation to get their fast-food fix. Earlier this month, a 15-year-old girl in Cleethorpes rode her pony through a McDonald’s drive-up, ordering carrots for her trusty steed before heading on her way.

Although the restaurant has a policy that allows only “road-going motor vehicles” in the drive-thru lane, this location made an exception for the teen and her pet.