Dunkin’ Donuts eliminates artificial dyes

It’s a whole new year, and Dunkin’ Donuts is already touting more natural recipes.

On Jan. 4, the Canton, Mass.-based chain announced that not only have they removed all artificial dyes from doughnuts sold in the U.S., but parent company Dunkin’ Brands Group intends to remove artificial dyes from all beverages and food by the end of 2018 as well.

“We are pleased to start the New Year with exciting and important donut news for our guests. Eliminating artificial dyes from our donuts is an incredible milestone moment for a fun brand whose products are synonymous with bright, colorful confections,” chief marketing officer Tony Weisman said via press release.

“After years of research and development, we are thrilled to be taking such a big step in providing guests with simpler ingredients while still delivering the delicious taste and vivid colors expected with our donuts,” Weisman added. “We look forward to sharing a sweet 2018 with more donut news and innovative new flavors in the months ahead."

That’s not the only thing they are slimming down, either. According to the Boston Herald, Dunkin’ plans to reduce its menu by 10 percent across the country by mid-March.

Waving goodbye (for now) to smoothies, select afternoon sandwiches, flatbread items, peach, caramel and mocha flavor coffee shots, as well as some muffins and bagel and cream cheese combinations that were optional for restaurants, the streamlined menu has been unveiled early at Dunkin’ Donuts locations across New England. According to the release, the reduction hopes to speed up service and simplify preparation for Dunkin’ staffers.

Of the slimmer menu and all-natural dyes, DD’s vice president of operations strategy and supply chain, Chris Fuqua, told the Herald that the new menu rollouts have arrived at a great time.

“Franchisees have been asking for something like this for quite some time,” Fuqua said. “Consumers have been looking for less artificiality in their food in general.”

As if we needed another reason for a Dunkin’ run.