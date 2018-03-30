11 unexpected peanut butter life hacks

You know peanut butter is tasty, but did you know you can use the spread as a cleaner? And, believe it or not, peanut butter can also be used to stop squeaks. Here are 11 surprising hacks for using peanut butter around the house.

Give Your Dog a Shower

Next time Fido needs a shower, use peanut butter to distract him. Just smear some peanut butter on the shower wall and you should be able to wash him in the time it takes for him to lick it all off.

Leather Cleaner

Need to clean a spot on the leather sofa? Just put a small amount of peanut butter (creamy, not chunky) on a soft cloth, then use a circular motion to wipe the spot. The natural oils in the cream substance work to dissolve the spot and shine the leather.

Bug Repellent

Next time you have ants, use this natural solution: Mix 2-teaspoons peanut butter with 1-teaspoon borax and 1/2-teaspoon baking soda. Ants don't like the mixture, so just put some where you see ants coming in your home. (Just be sure to keep pets away from the bait.)

A Lubricant

Peanut butter's natural oils work as a decent substitute for WD-40. If you have squeaky hinges, just apply a little of the creamy substance and then wipe it clean.

Eliminate Odors

Someone microwaved leftover fish and now the whole house smells. Instead of spraying some chemical air freshener, just heat up a little peanut butter in a pan and let it sizzle for a minute. Now doesn't that smell better?

Remove Sticky Messes

If you spill or drip some glue during a craft project or find some gum stuck in the carpet, rub a little peanut butter on the spot. The natural oils will help loosen the gunk so you'll be able to wipe the area clean with a cloth. The same process can be used to remove glue residue left behind from stickers.

DIY Bird Feeder

Here's a great rainy-day project to do with the kids. Collect some pine cones and cover them with peanut butter. Once they are covered, roll them in some bird seed and hang them from a tree.

Scratch Repair

If you find a scratch on your wooden coffee tabletop or floor, try using some peanut butter. Just put some on the scratch and let it sit for one hour. Then use a cloth to rub off the peanut butter and the scratch should be harder to spot.

Mouse Bait

The best bait to use in a mouse trap is peanut butter. (By the way, cheese is one of the least effective baits.) We recommend that you mark the top of the peanut butter bait jar and let your family know what it's for. You're baiting the traps with peanut butter and then in the morning you might be spreading your toast with contaminated peanut butter. Keep the bait jar somewhere other than the kitchen pantry.

Windshield Cleaner

Your car's windshield picks up all kinds of dirt and grime. Try rubbing some peanut butter into the tough-to-clean spots and let it sit for 10 minutes before you wash it down with a hose.

Ice Cream Cone Sealant

If you're having an ice cream party and find some of the cones have cracks, just smear some peanut butter on the inside of the cone to help them stay together. The ice cream won't drip from the bottom and the bottom of the cone will be a tasty surprise.