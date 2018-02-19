Krispy Kreme launches new gold doughnut

Krispy Kreme is teaming up with Hershey’s this Olympic season with one thing in mind – the gold.

The dessert powerhouses have launched a new limited-edition Gold doughnut that features Krispy Kreme’s iconic glazed doughnut topped with pieces of Hershey’s newest golden candy bar sprinkled on a salted caramel icing.

The Gold doughnut is the latest in the partnership between Hershey and Krispy Kreme. Last year the two joined forces for a wildly popular Krispy Kreme Reese’s Peanut Butter doughnut.

The latest confection has a crunchy topping and caramelized crème base, like the new Gold candy bar from The Hershey Company, which is the brand’s fourth flavor ever introduced.

The salty-and-sweet treat will be available for a limited-time beginning today at participating Krispy Kreme stores nationwide.