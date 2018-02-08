Buffalo Wild Wings to offer 'wing bling' in honor of the Olympics

Buffalo Wild Wings is hoping you go for the gold with its new Olympic promotion.

Starting Friday, the chicken wing chain will offer a new buffalo wing decoration for those who want the gold – but don’t want to prove their athletic proficiency for it.

Instead, all customers have to do is cozy up in a booth and ask, “Can I have some bling on my wings?” Or, more demanding patrons can say, “Bling my wings!” according to a press release.

The "one-of-a-kind gold" #WingBling, as marketed by Buffalo Wild Wings, is a “tasteless sugar topping that the wings are ‘dusted’ with after they are cooked and sauced,” a spokesperson for Buffalo Wild Wings tells Fox News. And much like the real Olympic gold, they are only around for a limited time.

The stunt is in honor of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang Couty, South Korea, and will only be offered for in-restaurant dining guests during the month of February to coincide with the games, while supplies last.

The 2018 Winter Olympics will take place from February 9-25.