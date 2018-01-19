Burger King debuts Quarter Pound burger with commercial knocking McDonald's

As the old saying goes, all’s fair in love and fast-food wars.

On Jan. 18, Burger King rolled out a new addition to the menu with the arrival of the Double Quarter Pound Burger and a commercial mourning the death of the competition, presumably McDonald’s signature Double Quarter Pounder.

Declaring the time has come for a “new generation of double quarter pound burgers,” the sandwich features a “half pound of flame-grilled, 100% beef and is topped with American cheese, freshly sliced onions, zesty pickles and ketchup, all on a toasted, sesame seed bun”, a company spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

The Double Quarter Pound Burger has a recommended retail price of $5.39.

According to USA Today, the Double Quarter Pound King goes where the Double Whopper did not, as the new sandwich has no lettuce, tomato or mayonnaise, and features 60 percent more beef than the old Big King burger. Additionally, Grub Street points out that the new burger weighs in at 900 calories and 54 grams of fat, while a Double Quarter Pounder with cheese from Mickey D’s has 770 calories and 45 grams of fat.

As feisty as the new campaign may seem, this is not the first time that BK has taken its trolling of McDonald’s public. In October 2016, the fast-food giant poked fun at its longtime rival ahead of Halloween with "Scary Clown Night" , offering free Whoppers to anyone dressed like a clown, as surely inspired by McDonald’s mascot Ronald McDonald.

For their part, representatives for McDonald’s did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

As for which burger is truly fit for a king, an official taste test remains to be held.

