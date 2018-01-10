Gordon Ramsay's anticipated restaurant receives 'unprecedented' amount of reservations

Gordon Ramsay’s highly anticipated reality show-themed restaurant, Hell’s Kitchen, doesn’t have an official “grand opening” until January 16, but thousands of people have already been calling in to book reservations.

“12,000 people have booked in the last 10 days,” a Caesar’s Palace representative told Eater of the traction the restaurant is gaining.

“It is unprecedented,” Ramsay told LA Times. “We’ve never seen this kind of demand.”

The basis for the restaurant may be unprecedented as well.

The 8,000 square-foot Las Vegas eatery consists of 300 seats and is literally designed to look like the set from the chef’s hit reality television series of the same name, “Hell’s Kitchen,” where he has built a name for himself as a fiery – and hypercritical – host.

“It’s like walking onto the ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ set in L.A.,” Ramsay said to LA Times. “The producers had input with the contractors, and the designers had input with the contractors.”

The cooks are dressed in uniforms coinciding with either the red or blue team, like in the show, and work in a “high action” open space designed to showcase the “sounds of a noisy kitchen,” Eater reported.

The restaurant is currently only allowing walk-ins until January 16, when bookings officially open. However, with the amount of attention the restaurant has been getting, reservations may be all snapped up into the near future. Though no one can say how long that interest will last.

“Vegas is one of the most competitive cities anywhere in the world,” Ramsay said. "Every top chef in the world wants to play here."