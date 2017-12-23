Queen Elizabeth is hiring a new chef

If you’ve ever dreamed of living like royalty, wishful chefs, the opportunity of a lifetime awaits.

On Dec. 21., Metro reported that an opening for a Demi Chef di Partie at Buckingham Palace was posted to the royal household’s website.

“This is no ordinary Demi Chef de Partie role. In our state-of-the-art kitchens, you'll prepare classical and contemporary menus for a wide range of events, learning essential skills that will provide stepping stones for a great career,” the description reads. “Every day will be different. You'll prepare receptions and state dinners, as well as staff lunches,” adding that catering is needed at Buckingham Palace as well as various other royal residences.

Offering a salary of £20,604.52, or almost $26,000 a year, living accommodations will also be provided, in addition to 33 vacation days per year and various other benefits.

The description further details that the person with the right chops for the job will be “ambitious” with “enthusiasm to deliver across all four sections of kitchen,” having strong communication skills and a pure passion for food.

As if the gig couldn’t be more exciting, odds are that the new hire will have a hand in whipping up the feast for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle.

Bon appetite, indeed!

