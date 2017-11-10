Target launching Weekend Deals program, starting with its biggest kitchen sale of the year

As the days get shorter and the nights get colder, it’s only natural to want to cozy up in the kitchen to perfect your culinary prowess. There’s no need to drain your holiday gift giving budget to stock up on new gadgets, though, as Target’s biggest sale of the year on all kitchen appliances and essentials has officially arrived.

On Nov. 11 and 12, customers can score big at the retail superstore by saving 25 percent off brands like KitchenAid and Cuisinart, as well as 15 percent off Thanksgiving dinner essentials like disposable tableware and napkins, according to a company news release. The promotion is available both in stores and online.

A post shared by Target (@target) on Oct 11, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

'FIXER UPPER' FANS GO CRAZY ON TWITTER AFTER LAUNCH OF TARGET LINE

“The holidays can be hectic, and we want to make saving at Target easier than ever for our guests. Our new Weekend Deals do just that, by offering great discounts on the items our guests are shopping for most when they're doing their weekend Target run,” Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer Mark Tritton said in the statement on Nov. 8

If you’re really going to get savvy, Tritton recommends coupling this weekend’s kitchen appliance sale with the store’s Weekly Ad and Cartwheel promotions, too. These discounts can seriously slim down the final price tag of gadgets like KitchenAid mixers, Cuisinart Griddlers, Nespresso machines and CrockPots, just in time for the winter season.

3-YEAR-OLD GIRL GETS HER DREAM TARGET-THEMED BIRTHDAY PARTY

Fret not, though, if you’ve already scheduled plans for Veterans Day weekend, as there’s more sales to come from the superstore. The Weekend Deals program is set to continue through the holiday season, with details announced the Tuesday or Wednesday ahead of time.

Further, the superstore is embracing the holiday spirit to the max, offering festive in-store events like toy demonstrations, photo booths and giveaways, plus a totally irresistible hot cocoa-and-cookie station, to boot.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Ah, as if there already weren’t enough reasons to love the enchanted land of popcorn, bulls’ eyes, and things we never knew we needed.