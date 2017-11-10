Chick-fil-A celebrating ‘Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry' with pop-up restaurant on Georgia-Alabama border

The best place to watch Saturday’s game between Auburn University and the University of Georgia might not be at the actual game.

In honor of the 121st match-up between Auburn and the Georgia Bulldogs — two teams that share “The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry” — Chick-fil-A is opening a temporary pop-up restaurant just feet from the Alabama-Georgia state line, where they’ll be broadcasting the game live and giving away free food.

Dubbed the “Rivalry Restaurant,” the pop-up will actually be located in West Point, Ga., around 50 feet from the Alabama border. Despite this, the eatery will appear to be split right down the middle, with Georgia’s logo decorating the left side and Auburn’s on the right.

CHICK-FIL-A OPENS DOORS TO DISPLACED CONGREGATION

The restaurant will also be situated on a mock football field, where fans can engage in a (hopefully) friendly pickup game before the match. Other activities include free face-painting, and a “customized mini-cow” giveaway, in which guests can get their names etched on tiny stuffed cows.

Chick-fil-A’s press release also confirmed appearances by former Georgia quarterback David Greene and former Auburn linebacker Takeo Spikes.

“We’re going to be bringing Auburn, Georgia and Chick-fil-A fans all together for free food, fun, entertainment and a big-screen TV to watch the game on — and I mean a big-screen TV,” said West Point Mayor Steve Tramell earlier this week, per the LaGrange Daily News.

MAN CONS CHICK-FIL-A CASHIER IN GEORGIA, WALKS AWAY WITH CASH AND FREE FOOD

West Point officials added that, while the event is free, fans should head over to the city halls in West Point or Lanett, Ala., to get their hands on special “priority access” wristbands. Wristbands will reportedly be available on-site, as well.

According to Chick-fil-A, the event also celebrates the 125th anniversary of the two teams’ first game. (As Eater notes, the Tigers and the Bulldogs have been playing since 1892, but canceled a few games during World Wars I and II.) Georgia currently leads Auburn with a record of 57 games to Auburn’s 55, with 8 ties between them.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Chick-fil-A’s Rivalry Restaurant opens at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 11.