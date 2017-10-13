Man cons Chick-fil-A cashier in Georgia, walks away with cash, free food

A Chick-fil-A cashier in Dalton, Ga., was scammed by a smooth-talking customer who walked away with more than $90 in cash and free Chick-fil-A, police say.

According to Dalton Police Department, the suspect walked into the Chick-fil-A location at the Walnut Square Mall on Oct. 4, where he proceeded to order $7.71 worth of food. He then handed the cashier a $100 bill.

However, as the cashier began counting out his change, he engaged her in conversation and began barraging her with questions, which police say served as a distraction. Then, when she was about to hand over the money, the suspect told her he could provide exact change, and took his hundred dollars back.

While “keeping the cashier talking,” he then reached over the counter and grabbed his receipt, police say. Afterward, he asked her for his $92.29 in change, and she mistakenly ended up handing over the cash — à la the cashier in the Oscar-winning 1973 film "Paper Moon."

In the end, the suspect walked out of Chick-fil-A with his original $100, plus an additional $92.29 and his Chick-fil-A order.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, whom they describe as a black male wearing braids and a white t-shirt. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Dalton Police Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085, extension 9189.