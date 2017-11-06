Glittery new coffee trend turns cappuccino into a disco ball

A coffee shop is serving up a sparkly new treat that is shocking many with its lustrous appearance.

Coffee by Di Bella in Mumbai, India, is capitalizing on recent crazy coffee trends by serving a signature espresso drink called the Diamond and Gold Cappuccino.

The glistening beverage is made just like a normal cappuccino with streamed milk and brewed espresso beans, but it also has a heaping serving of edible glitter to give it the “diamond” effect.

One user on reviewing site LBB wrote, “The coffee tastes like a regular cappuccino, but has a lot more bling.”

Another taster wrote on Instagram, “While the glitter does give the coffee a creamier texture, it leaves you with a shiny lip gloss too. And yes it's edible glitter!"

Coffe by Di Bella told Fox News that their unique drink's glitter “is made out of a combination of crystal sugar mixed with edible food coloring (silver or gold) pre-heated at 350 degrees in the oven.”

The Instagram-worthy disco ball in a cup will run you 200 Indian Rupees ($3) from one of the small chain’s several Mumbai locations.