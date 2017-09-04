Chick-fil-A gets caught in hilarious feud with Alabama barbecue restaurant

A Mobile, AL, Chick-fil-A has found itself in the middle of a friendly feud with neighbor, Moe’s Original Bar B Que.

The drama started when Chick-fil-A usied its outside marquee to announce a new Smokehouse BBQ Sandwich.

Upon seeing the sign, Moe’s fired back using its own street-facing board to express feelings of betrayal.

“I thought we were friends,” Moe’s wrote, followed by a pointed “Open Sundays” underneath.

Chick-fil-A got the message loud and clear and started a back-and-forth battle that has kept the southern town laughing for weeks.

Chick-fil-A tried its hand at apologizing to the fellow restaurant with a friendly, “Moe’s we miss you!” before asking to make amends.

Keeping the town on its toes, Moe’s responded with a curt admission that they had moved on with Diamonds – a gentleman’s club down the street. But the award-winning barbecue spot relented stating it would be their “pleasure” to be friends again.

However, the truce didn’t hold for long. In a dastardly turn, Chick-fil-A crossed the line and asked Moe’s for their secret white barbecue recipe. Moe’s shut the plucky fast casual diner down with a simple, “Shyeah, we’ll send it over when pigs fly.”

Even Diamonds got in on the fun telling their new friend to “let her go Moe.”

Fans on social media have been having a field day with the exchange. The collection of sign shots posted on Moe’s Facebook have been shared over 5,000 times and liked nearly 4,000 times.

One follower said of the entertaining show down, “In [West Mobile] Christians, hippies, and strippers get along just fine.”