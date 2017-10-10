Giada De Laurentiis gave Prince William some culinary advice, and here's what it was

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were married for only two months when Giada De Laurentiis found out she’d be whipping them up a meal at a charity event in 2011. Even better, De Laurentiis heard through the grapevine that Prince William could use a little insight on a recipe for a favorite Italian dish for his royal bride.

“There's been a lot of things that I've done, and in my work life, it's probably one of my highlights,” the celebrity chef recently told Popsugar of the experience. "I was floored when they gave it to me.”

The royal couple was visiting the States that July for the Foundation Polo Challenge in Santa Barbara, Calif., in which Prince William was participating. Ahead of the match, De Laurentiis was tipped off by the royal staff that the prince had previously been “unsuccessful” in making Kate a lasagna, so she was hoping the opportunity would present itself for her to offer a little advice.

Luckily, the Food Network star got her chance.

"I remember meeting him and he told me the exact same story and asked me what was the key to a great lasagna," De Laurentiis told the lifestyle site. So what instructions did she give the second in line for the British throne?

“'You've got to make sure that you have enough sauce to get a nice crust on top and you've got to let it sit before you cut into it. It has got to set, otherwise it'll just be a pool of mess,'” she told William.

Now that’s some culinary wisdom fit for a king, indeed.