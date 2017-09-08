Publix supermarket selling Hurricane Irma-themed cakes, and Twitter responds

Twitter seems to be mildly sweet on Publix’s newest bakery items.

Earlier this week — just days before Hurricane Irma is due to make landfall in Florida — a shopper at a Publix supermarket in Plantation, Fla., reportedly snapped a photo of a Hurricane Irma-themed cake on display in the bakery section, reports The Daily Meal.

The photo was later circulated by Miami radio and talk show personality Andy Slater, who captioned the pic with a simple question: “In good taste?”

Soon enough, other Irma-themed cakes began to pop up online, all allegedly from Publix. Twitter user Danielle Terpko shared a photo of one particular confection which depicted a storm sweeping up an Adirondack chair, and commented that even though her Publix had no water left, they had plenty of cake.

But while a few social media users took mild offense to the storm-themed bakery items — one gentleman lamented that Publix isn’t taking “these types of s--- serious” enough — the majority of commenters weren’t put off by the cakes, and several expressed interest in buying one from the Florida-based supermarket chain.

Users also began sharing photos of Hurricane Irma cakes they found at their local Publix supermarkets, some of which were inscribed with messages such as “Go away, Irma” and “Weather it out.”

A representative from Publix was not immediately available to comment.