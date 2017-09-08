California hotel will deliver 10-pound doughnut to your room

Dough-nut disturb, because your wildest pastry fantasies are about to come true.

Thanks to an objectively sweet promotion from the J.W. Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Dessert, Calif., guests can now have a whopping 10-pound pink doughnut delivered straight to their door. As the main event of the hotel’s new $219 “Donut Disturb” package, the hefty treat, which measures three feet wide by a foot high, will be wheeled straight to the room with a side of milkshakes when guests are ready for a serious sugar high.

#FOODNEWS: This is a 10 pound donut that can be delivered to your hotel room. Do with that knowledge what you will. JW Marriot @desertsprings, I see you! #GoingIn A post shared by foodbeast (@foodbeast) on Sep 2, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

While the lines are fine as to whether the confection is a technically a donut or a cake, FoodBeast reports that the layers of Tahitian vanilla cake, cream, and raspberry jelly smothered with pink cream frosting, macaron crisps and sprinkles classify it as "Homer Simpson's version of heaven."

Hit with that #JWsugarhigh the moment we feasted our eyes on this 10lbs #donut. ______ Today at 4pm - meet us in the Lobby Bar as we unveil our 40lbs 🍩 !!! #LaborDayWeekend A post shared by JW Marriott Desert Springs (@desertsprings) on Sep 2, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

Included with the purchase of the Donut Disturb package, guests also receive a $50 hotel credit for the spa, dining, or golfing — though it would likely prove difficult to get up from the couch, let alone golf, after chowing down on the doughnut.

For context, the average donut weighs about 1.7 ounces, meaning that you’d have to eat about 95 donuts to equal this 10 pounder, but apparently, the chefs didn't stop at just 10 pounds when launching the promotion. In celebration of the Donut Disturb package, the hotel baked a massive 100-pound version of the frosted doughnut according to KMR.

“I couldn't find a donut of this proportion anywhere on the planet. So maybe we should have brought Guinness (World Records) in just to see if we're actually making a record here today,” said executive chef Peter Smith.

When eyeing up the mammoth treat — that takes 3-4 people to move — one hotel guest from Australia couldn’t resist gushing. "It looks like unreal, it look like its fake, it looks so amazing."