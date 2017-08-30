Hangry McDonald's customer fires gun into air because of the wait

Felipe Israel Meza Pineda, 26, fired a gun into the air and allegedly threatened to kill staff members at a McDonald’s in Santiago, Chile — all because he had to wait for his meal.

Closed-circuit TV footage shows Pineda firing a gun into the air outside the drive-thru window of the fast-food restaurant. He then allegedly pointed the gun at the security guard and threatened his life.

The Mirror reported that nearby police heard the gunshot and rushed to the scene to arrest Pineda. According to The Mirror, Santiago police said that the weapon Pineda was using had been previously reported as stolen.